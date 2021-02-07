NAB versus Sharifs Here we go again!

More legal troubles are brewing for the Sharif family as the National Accountability Bureau has petitioned the Lahore High Court to withdraw its stay order granted to Nusrat Shehbaz. A two-judge bench had given the wife of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif relief against the coercive measures in the money laundering and illegal assets reference. The watchdog body claimed to have initiated non-bailable arrest warrants and proceedings to declare the petitioner absconder after the alleged failed to appear before the trial court. Meanwhile, Nusrat has denied allegations of fleeing the country; pleading that she had to go abroad for health reasons. At 66, she implores, she was a known chronic patient suffering from several serious ailments.

NAB appears to have upped its notch in its avowed drive to expose the corrupt. In its latest petition against former chief minister’s wife, the graft buster called her out for playing a key role in money laundering. In December, its director-general had submitted a report on the seizure of properties belonging to Nusrat and her daughter Rabia Imran among others related to the Sharif family saga. Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Asma Nawaz has also landed on NAB’s radar over an unaccounted increase in her assets.

With a new summon against another PML-N MNA in an income beyond means investigation, the Sharif must be prepared for the grip getting tighter around their throats in the coming days. In a mood to grill some mighty fish, the watchdog would probably not shy away from tighter crackdowns. Only last June, it had carried a dramatic raid on Sharif residence (followed by several others across the city) looking for Shehbaz Sharif. Time alone holds answers to whose arrests or assets would NAB pursue next. No one is to argue for the immunity of the Sharifs when it comes to accountability. The former first family has to answer some tough questions regarding the accumulation of their wealth. Going by recorded confessions, a single approver has accused the family’s chief executive officer of making hin turn black money to the tune of Rs 600 million into while. As per a reference against Shehbaz, he is said to have allegedly accumulated assets worth Rs 7328 million.

Justifying these assets is not just crucial to avoid arrests and legal proceedings. The Sharif family owes it to those who have remained loyal to them for the past several decades. Its anti-corruption mantra aside, NAB, definitely, needs to bring all accused–no matter what political party they may belong to–under its net if it wishes to uphaul its reputation. The government organisation is now increasingly seen as a politically motivated arsenal. It is questioned for hauling up opposition leaders (even on ill-construed charges). To prove its impartiality, the investigation watchdog needs to go across board irrespective of government favourites. . *