Living under the wrath of ‘Jirgas’

Due to their disturbingly misogynistic verdicts (rallying the call for gender violence), jirgas often find themselves under fire. Equally problematic are their directives, which are glaringly against the spirit of the constitution and Pakistan’s commitments to human rights covenants. One such logic-defying decision by Bajaur jirga was recently brought to light that banned women from collecting cash stipends from World Bank grant centres as well as making telephone calls to local radio stations. Insisting that these acts were against local customs, the elders also announced fines for any rule-breakers.

Thankfully, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has come to the tribal women’s rescue and directed the district administration to hold talks with tribesmen to withdraw their decision. Claiming that there was “no justification left for holding jirgas to decide matters after the tribal region’s merger with the province,” the provincial government also warned that action would be taken against the tribesmen. Using their broad grassroots support–thanks to their ability to deliver immediate justice–traditional jirgas never hold back while violating the basic rights of women. They strive hard to maintain an honour-based system where the family of any transgressor is humiliated by stripping off the dignity of its female members. Composed entirely of powerful men, these councils make use of women as collateral to dole out a form of justice that serves their interests. Only last year, a kangaroo court in Mohmand district forbade women from shopping for groceries unless chaperoned by a male family member.

This was in reaction to sexual harassment reports wherein the elders confronted such a sensitive issue by re-victimising the victims. The disturbing impunity that this informal justice system enjoys has more to do with the state’s inability to deliver timely verdicts. In an attempt to bring jirgas to heal, the Supreme Court had outlawed the parallel adjudication system in 2006. However, backtracking this development, the government later promoted village councils to resolve small civil disputes. This was said to unclog the slow-moving court system. Instead of building the capacity of our courts, the state relies on these brutal platforms to resolve disputes in whatsoever manner they like. 2002’s barbaric gangrape of Mukhtaran Mai continues to taint the panchayat system in Central Punjab. Over a decade later, another female body was “punished” by three arbitrators who raped her for more than a month in 2017.

Her crime, one may ask? Bringing “dishonour” upon her community by marrying without her father’s approval. The tribal areas have been even less tolerant of their women. The infamous Kohistan jirga scandal not only took the lives of eight boys and girls over a dancing video but also that of the courageous petitioner who had exposed the so-called custodians of “honour.” Most men here are fine with females labouring in fields away from their homes but would rather see them die than take them to a male doctor. Tribal women have been invisible for decades so much so that even their population count is made using estimates. Group of middle-aged men, which are not even acknowledged by the constitution, regularly subject innumerable women to abject poverty and denial of property, education and healthcare. We are all silent spectators as fundamental rights of these women continue to be bargained away in the name of customs; in the name of dignity; in the name of jirgas. The state must take its place as the enforcer of the law so these horrible remnants of past can finally be bidden farewell to. *