Development of the welfare state

At the end of the day all wars todays are to benefit the war industry. Colonial powers had several different objectives in view which they achieved through conquests. Now they no longer need to occupy countries. Colonialists have different strategies now, they can now win on all ends, with a proxy war they know their losses are minimum on the ground, those who suffer most arelocal idiots, they then make money bysupplying arms to both sides. And manage to take out vital local resources. Interestingly, they are the ones who later come to soften up things and develop plans for reconstruction and rehabilitation. That is for them the ultimate circle of life. Then they are on to a new destination, a new war, proxy war is an instrument of maximizing gains for the war industry a high-tech money-making machine to multiply influence and power of the exploiters and mercenaries in a different garb, only peanuts go to those who die fighting for the big fish at various levels. Tensions continue to rise, poverty keeps growing, life standards decline, and hopelessness overpowers masses. The agents of “war makers” continue to prosper. Colonialism in some from continues. Poverty and underdevelopment are thus the issues to be tackled with sincerity and resolve. Nations need policies that may contribute to redistribution of wealth and income. Sociological explanations are required for unequal distribution of wealth and income in contemporary Pakistan. Such data on neighboring countries, for comparative studies, may provide additional factors for understanding differences, if any, on social structures and culture, habits etc. to understand sociology of development and welfare.

A welfare state is one that is concerned with implementing social policies guaranteeing the whole population (cradle to grave well being), and particularly the elimination of poverty, unemployment, ill-health and ignorance. Such policies are generally implemented using resources collected through taxation. The aim is creation of a society where each individual would have the right to be cared for by the state from womb to tomb. The welfare state provides a wide range of benefits and services paid for by taxation. Development of the welfare state in Britain (for example) were based on four main principles and assumptions: full employment universal welfare; free health care and education; and that women would be primarily housewives and mothers, women would make marriage their sole occupation.

We need to promote National unity, respect national symbols and rule of law. These are indicators of our personal and collective dignity and respect

Welfare pluralism refers to the whole range of welfare provision, including informal provision by the family and community welfare provided by the government, the voluntary sector and the private sector. There are a number of approaches to the welfare state, and the way welfare services should be provided. The main differences are between those who think welfare should be the responsibility of individuals, provided by private sector and with people buying services themselves, and those who think the state should provide welfare funded through taxation. System of zakat in Islam is the profound strong base for welfare. This system has to be rethought of and reorganized to get on firm footing. Zakat money if properly used should be able to usher in welfare state in Pakistan. Disbelieve in government and perceptions about misuse of zakat money at present is a barrier to making proper use of zakat for welfare state.

Out of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGS,) Pakistan is struggling with 13. Even the three goals where we have shown some progress do not indicate that we have achieved them.The authorities must realize that we cannot achieve all these goals by 2030 if we do not show serious commitment despite the government’s efforts in reducing hunger, the issue is not subsiding anytime soon. Similarly, the state is struggling hard to ensure that every child gets quality education. According to a report by the United Nations children’s fund (UNICEF), 53,000 Pakistani children under five die every year from diarrhea due to poor water and sanitation. 70 percent of households consume contaminated water. The SDG’s dashboard informs that even the primary jobs that are the state’s responsibility have not improved, in condition or in access. A week ago, the first sub-committee meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) gauged Pakistan’s performance on SDG’s.The participants, of the meeting rightly pointed out that better implementation and coordination are must for achieving the SDGs; actionable plans lie in waiting, Projects that have not received the proper attention of the authorities are wanting. It is time for the government to look to improve the standard of life in Pakistan for the average citizen. It explains declining ranking of Pakistan in the report 2020 of the sustainable development goals (SDGs)

Months long protests came to a violent highpoint when farmers in India breached the red fort’s barriers two days ago in staunch opposition to the agricultural reforms implemented by Modi’s government. It seems a clear reaction to the oppressive RSS-BJP rule and the people ‘s willingness to go to extreme lengths to display their anger and displeasure. In this chaos, the international community is standing silent. The question is when will the global community stop playing favorites to stand in support of the Indian population being subjugated by a terrorist government? If a protest of such magnitude and significance was happening in any other state, particularly Pakistan, various notices would have been issued and international condemnation would have been immediate by countries like the US. No longer can such insincerity and hypocrisy be condoned. Challenging the states openly as the farmers protest has, represents a systemic issue within the Indian state that must be addressed on global forum regardless of who made the first move, the reality is that this event was the culmination of endless protests against the agricultural laws that maximize the benefit for large corporate buys at the expense of growers themselves. Finally, the people of India are coming to the realization that their state is dominated by a power-hungry government that discards public opinion if it comes at the cost of its own benefit.

Speaking at the United Nations security council (UNSC), the acting Ambassador of the United States to the UN stated that President Biden’s middle east policy “will be to support mutually agreed, two-state solution”. May be the opening up of diplomatic channels, restoring the US assistance programmes that support development plans and humanitarian aid to Palestinians are attempts to reset and deviate from Trump’s policies. Little will change if the so-called reset does not start with moving the US embassy back to Tel Aviv from Jerusalem. The biggest and only difference in rhetoric so far is that Biden at least mentions a Palestinian State. Do we have firm indications of some sort that Biden will be willing to strike an altogether different path,the traditional closeness of the united states with Israel is the most significant reason for Palestinians marginalization and collective misery. We respect Palestinians right of self determination like the similar right of Kashmiris, sufferings in the illegal occupation of terrorist government of India.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan