Process starts to uplift under-developed areas in Punjab: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that process of development has been started in under-developed areas of the province to bring them at par with developed areas.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr Firdous said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is determined for composite development of the province and, hence, he announced a historic development package of Rs15 billion for different projects in Rajanpur.

She said a university will be set up in Rajanpur while the development package consists of Girls Degree College Rojhan, Trauma Centre in District Headquarter Hospital, Rescue 1122 Centers in Fazilpur and Kot Mithan and last but not the least up-gradation of Rural Health Centers of Dajal and Fazilpur.

The special assistant said that 34 veterinary clinics would be set up at the cost of Rs300 million whereas sewerage and rehabilitation of drainage systems would be completed at the cost of Rs400 million. She said that mother and child hospital, dual carriageway road from Jampur to Kashmore including construction and repair of other roads, construction of Morang dam and many other important projects will help improve the living standards of the people of Rajanpur.

She said that Rajanpur had been deliberately deprived of the right to development by the previous governments but the chief minister is working day and night to resolve the problems of the people of such remote areas.

The SACM said that the corrupt political elements rejected by the people failed individually and would fail collectively in the so-called PDM, adding that the open ballot ordinance would further expose the PDM’s self-interest agenda in the Senate election.

She said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who made tall claims to send home the elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, failed in her attempts and is now afraid of him. She said the PTI government will complete its constitutional term, adding that Imran Khan will also be elected as PM in 2023 elections with the confidence of the people and he will bury the politics of vested interests forever, she said.

Separately, the special assistant expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the Provincial Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial’s father.

Dr Firdous offered sincere condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give enough strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.