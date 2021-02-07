Messi ‘tired’ of constantly being linked with PSG

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi is “tired” of constantly being linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Marca reports without citing any sources. According to the newspaper, the Argentine is growing frustrated by the number of reports linking him to the French club, especially when Barca is set to face PSG in the 8th finals of the UEFA Champions League. Marca writes that Messi made it clear that he will decide whether he will stay at Camp Nou at the end of this year’s football season, which is when his contract with Barca expires and he will be a free agent again. Morevover, according to the newspaper, the Argentine is waiting until the club’s new president is appointed and will not “listen to any offers” until he has a conversation with the new boss. Marca says that Messi is concerned about how the club will function under the new president rather than money. The previous chief, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has reportedly been blamed by former and current players for the club’s misfortunes. Messi himself described his reign as a disaster and said he “lied” to him over several years.













