Robbie and Ayda Williams celebrate first birthday of ‘miracle son’ Beau

Ayda Williams has celebrated the first birthday of her “miracle” son Beau, saying he is “the total completion of our family.” The actress and her husband Robbie Williams announced on Valentine’s Day last year that they had welcomed their fourth child, via a surrogate.

Their daughter Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams was also born using a surrogate in 2018.

They also have daughter, Theodora, born in 2012, and son Charlton, born in 2010. Marking her youngest child’s first birthday, she shared a photo of her husband cradling the little boy amidst an array of blue and white balloons, with Williams looking sceptically at the camera.

She wrote: “@robbiewilliams face after I told him I wanted 1 more baby…

“Beau…We dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today. “From the seed of our hopes, to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

“Thank you for answering our call to The Universe…we love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU.”

Sharing the news of Beau’s arrival last year, she shared a photo of the feet of all four children and wrote: “Spot the difference…’ On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way… Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate.

“We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”