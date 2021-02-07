ANF’s access to WeBOC system to hacilitate traders

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry while welcoming Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, Force Commander Anti Narcotic Force Karachi stated that repacking of the exports goods after examination caused delays, cost and confidence of the buyers.

The President FPCCI also appreciated the working of the force specially during the lockdown due to COVID-19. He added that the problems of the trade to the extent of 70 to 80% have been solved due to cooperation of the force officials. However, there are still some problems being faced by the trade and industry such as repacking of the export cargo after examination by ANF. The export cargo after examination is usually stuffed and the worthy factory packing is disturbed due to which there are complaints from the buyers that the packing of the goods is not satisfactory.

There is a need of updating the information of pre-curser chemicals within the ANF staff working at ports. This may be achieved with joint sessions of ANF and stake holders. There should be a fixed time period by the ANF for breaking the seal of the container so that the clearing agent may line himself up for examination accordingly. This will also save the exporter from shutting out of his containers by the shipping agents and could be exported in time

While responding to the issues raised by participants of the meeting, Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, Force Commander Anti Narcotic Force Karachi said that it is high time to put combined efforts into the development of the economy in Pakistan. He added that ANF does not require any sort of undertaking or affidavit from clearing agent or exporter.

If somebody from the terminal operators demands such document then it is not under the instruction of ANF. He further informed that drug smuggling is a transnational crime. FBR, Customs, Coast Guards, ANF and other departments are working under their authorities, we do not receive BL, invoice, or other documents, and Customs are reluctant to permit us access to the WeBOC system.

The meeting was attended by Athar Sultan Chawla, Arif Jeeva Vice Presidents, Muhammad Ayub in charge of the port control unit Anti-Narcotics Force Mr. Khurram Ijaz, Mr. Waseem Vohra former Vice Presidents and Mr. Shabbir Mansha, Convener FPCCI Committee on Customs. Meeting was concluded with the presentation of FPCCI crest to the Brigadier Syed Waqar Haider Rizvi, Force Commander Anti Narcotic Force Karachi.