LoC situation major hurdle in tapping Pak-India $37b trade potential

All Pakistan Business Forum President Syed Maaz Mahmood has urged the international community to accord serious attention to the violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir, as consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC is a major hurdle to exploit the two countries’ bilateral trade potential of $37 billion and prosperity of the subcontinent. Syed Maaz Mahmood, in a statement issued here, expressed full support to the peaceful Kashmiris, saying the entire business community was fully supporting them and their cause of independence. He said Kashmir cause is our top priority and APBF appreciates the nationwide support to Kashmiri people on this day. He also expressed complete solidarity with Pakistan armed forces, in its fight for the cause of Kashmir and for their fighting against terrorists. He said that the entire business community along with the nation fully support the armed forces for crushing terrorists.













