CPEC to contribute to Pakistan’s economic progress: senator

Convener Senate Special Committee on National Cohesion, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offered huge job opportunities which were needed to be utilized in favor of Pakistan especially for developing the industrial sector of the country. Talking to APP, he said that CPEC has potential to bring infrastructural and industrial revolution in the country by providing thousands of new job opportunities, which will ultimately boost Pakistan’s socioeconomic situation. He also underlined that CPEC will prove a milestone for sustained development of Pakistan to lead the country on the path of sustainable development goals. Senator further added that CPEC is flagship project for road infrastructure as well as cultural and political integration with multiple development projects including energy and infrastructure.













