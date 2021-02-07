‘To the moon’ or to a lawyer, GameStop investors cope with stock’s rollercoaster

Eric Diaz, an operations manager in Tampa, Florida, remains committed to his GameStop shares even after their steep retreat from highs they hit last week. “It got personal,” he said.

Like many other people, Diaz first invested $3,000 after reading about the video game retailer’s stock on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets. The so-called “Reddit rally” to squeeze shortsellers rocketed GameStop Corp shares from below $18 a share in early January to as high as $483 last week. Diaz sold some to take profits of $1,500 and hold on to the rest, 10 shares.

After watching the shares plunge on Thursday to close at $53.5, Diaz said he plans to buy more if the price keeps dropping. “At first it was investing in an idea,” said Diaz. “But then after all the shenanigans when retail investors who wanted to purchase were prevented from doing it, it got personal.