PN releases promo of multinational AMAN drill

Pakistan Navy has released a new promo in connection with the multinational drill “AMAN”. According to a spokesperson, Pakistan Navy has been arranging the naval exercise “AMAN” since 2007 in which Naval forces from around the world participate. This year, about 45 countries are participating in the exercise with their naval assets and delegates. The exercise is aimed at enhancing joint operational capabilities and professional skills for regional peace and stability. The spokesperson said in a statement that naval forces from across the world carry out joint operations and exchange their experiences at a single platform in order to achieve peace. “Aman” naval drill will play a pivotal role in strengthening maritime cooperation, promoting a secured maritime environment and for regional and global maritime peace and stability. In 2019, the five-day multinational naval exercise Aman-2019 had been participated by 46 nations. The exercise had displayed the resolve of 46 countries under the title “Together for Peace”.













