Balochistan set to promote livestock sector

The government of Balochistan has initiated different projects for the promotion of the livestock sector in an effort to enhance production of milk and meat in the province.

According to official sources, a research centre will be established in Bela at a cost of Rs13 million and a veterinary institution has been proposed in district Zhob at a cost of more than Rs599 million. The government has also allocated Rs360 million in the budget for veterinary medicines.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar chaired a meeting in Quetta on Saturday to review progress on development projects and law and order in the province. Speaking on this occasion, he directed law enforcement agencies to increase coordination for timely completion of all projects.

Earlier in January last, Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farman Zarkoon said the incumbent government is paying special attention to livestock as it has importance for development of Balochistan and investment.

In a statement, he said that development could be made by promoting investment in this segment, adding the share of livestock in the agriculture income of the province is 47 percent while more than 93 percent of Balochistan’s land is suitable for it.

There were six agro-ecological zones, he said, adding that ample land is available for milk production while feed mills, animal husbandry and various livestock zones are being constructed.

The CEO said that about 20 percent of Balochistan’s economy depends on livestock, adding cattle are of organic and indigenous breeds which are in great demand internationally.

He described that there are numerous investment opportunities in the field of Halal meat production and added that modern slaughterhouses and meat processing units can be set up in order to enhance investment in the province.