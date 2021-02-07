Newborn baby, born outside hospital, dies

A newborn baby died after his mother was forced to deliver outside in a basic health center in Chelhar town. Khushhall Bheel, the husband of the woman, talking to the journalist’s alleged his wife Teeja Bhel, who was not admitted to the government-run health facility had to deliver her baby boy outside the hospitals under the shadows of trees.”

Our baby boy died soon after it was delivered by some untrained women gathered at the venue” he added and accused doctors of the death of his baby. He said that his wife instead of getting the required medical assistance was forced out of the facility due to which the newborn baby died due to mishandling. Khushhal and other relatives said that duty doctors and other staffers asked them to take his wife to Mithi Civil Hospital des[pite the fact she was brought in Chelhar from nearby Khori village in very serious condition due to severe labour pains.

They demanded the high-ups of the Sindh government take strong and stern actions against those involved in such a mishap in handling the delivery case.

Deputy commissioner Tharparkar, Mohammad Nawaz Soho taking strong notice of the incident directed the district health officer to reach the BHU and probe the matter. Mr Soho asked the DHO to report him at the earliest so that he could write to the high-ups if any of the health staffers were found involved in the light of the serious allegations leveled by the husband and other relatives of Ms Teeja Bheel. While, Haleem Adil Shaikh, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly in a press statement issued to the local journalists condemned the alleged that hospitals in Tharparkar had turned into slaughterhouses and demanded action against all those involved in such incidents.”

Sindh government has miserably failed to provide the required healthcare facilities in the desert district” he added and termed such incidents as the slap on the faces of the ‘corrupt’ rulers in Sindh.” The misrule by incompetent and corrupt PPP leaders in Sindh has already caused massive damage to every institution but they turned Thar in living hell for the people” he added. Mr Shaikh held PPP rulers responsible for the unabated deaths of infants and increasing incidents of suicides in Tharparkar district.