Couple killed for ‘honour’ in Jacobabad

In yet another case of honour killing in the Sindh province, a man allegedly opened fire at his niece and another man in Jacobabad district, killing them on the spot.

According to police, the incident occurred within the limits of Meeranpur police station. “A man opened fire at his niece as she accompanied another man,” they said, adding that both of them died on the spot.

They further said that the accused was able to run away from the incident site. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities as they launched an operation to apprehend the accused.

Incidents of couples being killed over ‘honour’ have been reported in the province from time to time.

According to a report in 2019, six people were killed in Khairpur and Panu Akil in the name of honour in three separate incidents in a day. Two couples were killed in two separate incidents in Khairpur district over the allegations of illicit relations.

Earlier on January 21, a man killed his wife and four children in Gujranwala, police said. The murders, police said, were committed by the woman’s husband identified as Imran. After being arrested, Imran confessed to committing the crime, the police said, adding that it was a case of “honour killing” as per Imran’s confession.

Police added that the accused also confessed to “killing all of his children who woke up from their sleep and witnessed him killing their mother.”

Cases of violence against women seem to be on a rise in the country as several cases of honour killing were reported earlier this month. A man identified as Liaquat Sher allegedly killed his sister over suspicion of having “illicit relations” with a boy in Ubauro, a town in Sindh’s Ghotki district to save his “honour,” per police.

The suspect, however, managed to escape arrest and fled before he could be detained.

In another case of “honour killing”, a man allegedly axed his wife to death in Khairpur’s Piryalo Town in the first week of January 2021. According to police, the suspect tried to flee after killing his wife, but he was apprehended.

During interrogation, the person, according to police, “confessed” to his crimes and said that he had killed his wife “for having an affair with another person”.