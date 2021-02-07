NY becomes first state in US to proclaim Feb 5 as Kashmir Day

The New York has become the first state in the United States (US) to proclaim February 5 as Kashmir Day.

The significant development came when Pakistani and Kashmiri communities across the country observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, voicing full support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for UN-promised right to self-determination.

The New York State Assembly marked February 5 as “Kashmir Day” by adopting a resolution by a voice vote, after years of efforts by the American-Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG). The resolution said, “The State of New York endeavours to champion human rights including the freedom of religion, movement, and expression for all Kashmiri people.”

APAG is a non-profit social service and advocacy organization based in New York.

Pakistan’s Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali hailed the resolution of the New York State Assembly to observe Feb. 5 as “Kashmir Day”, and lauded the role of APAG for this “great work”.

“Very important Day, very important resolution,” Ms. Ali said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s missions across the United States marked the day by holding virtual meetings in view of Covid-19 restrictions, and held photo exhibitions to highlight their plight under oppressive Indian occupation as well as their valiant struggle for their UN-pledged right to self-determination.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram and the Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed Khan, as well as Consul General in New York Ayesha Ali, participated in separate webinars along with academics, Kashmiri leaders and activists, to highlighted the significance of the day and reiterate government’s resolve to stand by the Kashmiri people.

The speakers highlighted the plight of the Kashmiris under the brutal Indian occupation and called on the world community to intervene with the Indian government to end its human rights abuses in the disputed territory.

They re-affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to support the Kashmir people in their struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke and called for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the wishes of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, British Parliamentarians and other speakers at a Parliamentary Webinar hosted by the High Commission for Pakistan, London have strongly condemned the gross human rights violations of the Kashmiri people being committed by Indian occupation forces.

Speakers at the webinar held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day demanded that India should immediately repeal draconian laws, end the military siege, stop demographic changes in the occupied region, lift communication blockade and release all political prisoners in IIOJK.

They also said it is time that the international community calls out the BJP government’s discriminatory laws against Muslims.

Terming it an international issue, the speakers unanimously refuted Indian narrative of Kashmir being an internal matter and pledged to continue to raise their voice for the basic human rights of the Kashmiris.