KCCI concerned over payments stoppage by NSC: Vohra

Expressing deep concerns over the sudden stoppage of payments by National Saving Centre (NSC), President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) M Shariq Vohra Saturday urged the government to look into this serious issue.

In a statement, the president KCCI said that any delay in these payments would intensify the hardships mostly for the senior citizens, including retired individuals and widows, whose lives depend on timely payments.

He pointed out that KCCI has received numerous complaints as the returns of many individuals against their investments in NSC certificates have been put on hold without a valid reason and they all were extremely worried about it.

He said that on one hand, the federal ombudsman has directed the Pakistan Post to digitise all post offices by February 2021 to avoid delay in payment of profits against saving certificates issued to senior citizens and widows but on the other, this important segment remains deprived as their request for release of outstanding payment has been turned down.

He stressed that in order to facilitate the senior citizens, the National Saving Centres should be completely digitised and its operations should be improved as per banking standards while the profits payable should instantly be transferred into the personal accounts of its account holders, which would be widely welcomed.

The president KCCI requested the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan to issue directives for immediate release of payments to the masses so that their lives were not disturbed.