Confusing Coronavirus Cautions

No matter how adamant our pandemic denial may be, the threat posed by COVID-19 is here to stay. The government is gearing up again to introduce tightened restrictions (known to be coming our way for quite some time now). If Pakistan is lucky enough to get a widespread distribution and acceptance of an effective vaccine–a miracle indeed in the light of recent anti-vax comments by our health minister–this deadline may be the last mile. But a big “if” dares punctuate!

In a desperate attempt to protect its hospitals falling prey to an unprecedented surge in virus cases, the Sindh government has come up with a deadline to close shopping malls and markets at 10 pm. The state cannot be blamed for having good intentions behind the new SOPs. Given the long dark tunnel that still marks our pursuit for vaccines (even in the foreseeable future), we still have a long fight with this tsunami. There are countless patients practising isolation within their homes; innumerably more on oxygen in hospital wards designated for the pandemic. So much so that hospitals are dashing to the previously-seen tip where signs of not taking coronavirus patients tainted their hallways.

Up till January, Pakistan had officially recorded over half a million virus cases with nearly 12,000 related deaths. The new variant is fast-emerging as an unbeatable threat with an uptick that has come with an average of 48.8 deaths every day since the start of 2021. Pakistan is, indeed, blessed with one of the highest virus recovery rates in the world (91.1 per cent) but no one really knows what is behind this mysterious edge or till when would this “immunity” last. Therefore, the government is spot-on in its drive to flatten the curve through lockdown measures.

Still, these measures continue to be seen through a sceptical prism. The formula used by the administration to introduce bans and exemptions is both confusing and capricious. What is the science behind the 10 pm deadline? If the virus can be contained while allowing businesses to remain open from morning till the deadline, what is stopping these measures afterwards? Does this mean that the threat becomes more lethal at night? Some of the criticism does seem genuine. In a country that has already seen the religious right convincing tens of thousand to flout congregational bans, science and data should be used to build trust around rules. It is, thus, crucial for the government to convince the public to adhere to these restrictions by thorough reasoning.

Business owners are right in calling out the government’s blatant ignorance of non-enforcement of rules when it comes to mass gatherings. It is common to see people going to weddings–in full swing–without wearing masks or getting tested beforehand. Opposition parties are unstoppable when it comes to their determination to convene hordes of their supporters against PM Imran Khan’s machinery. It seems that amid our obsession with festivities and politics, the rampaging contagion has been reduced to nothing but a joke. If Pakistan wishes to replicate its success story during the first wave, it needs to come to terms with the seriousness of the pandemic. Only combined efforts by leadership and the public can help us survive this deadly wave. Though vaccines can’t come to our rescue, common sense can. Let’s protect ourselves and others, just a while longer. *