Osaka passes Begu test to reach last four at Gippsland Trophy

MELBOURNE: World number three Naomi Osaka, survived a tough first set from Irina-Camelia Begu to move into the Gippsland Trophy semi-finals. The second seed was in a tough battle with her Romanian opponent as she conceded the break in the third set. Although Osaka immediately broke back, she was still put under immediate pressure by Begu as she managed to create two break points in the ninth game. Having saved them, Osaka punished Begu to take the opening set 7-5 in 45 minutes. Then the US Open champion took control of the contest and surged into higher gears to win the last five games as she sealed her place in the last four. After the match, Osaka praised her Romanian opponent who she never had played before, “My opponent today, she was really tricky for me,” Osaka said in her own-court interview. “I’ve never played her before, so just to be able to not have to play that 10-point tiebreaker, for me, I’m really relieved.” It’s now 14 wins in a row for the three time grand slam champion who looks momentum towards her first round Australian Open match Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.













