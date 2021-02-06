Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River Open

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios was warned for bad language and docked a point for unsportsmanlike conduct after the Australian threw his racquet into the stands during Friday’s 6-3 6-4 defeat by Borna Coric in the Murray River Open at Melbourne Park. Kyrgios’ problems began early on Friday as he struggled with a left knee issue and needed treatment midway through the match at the Australian Open warm-up event. “I can’t serve without pain. When I land it feels unstable,” media quoted Kyrgios as telling a trainer between sets. “I’ll probably just play one more game. I’m serving at like 170 (kph) instead of 220.” The 25-year-old, playing his first tournament in nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, carried on and was warned by the chair umpire for swearing at 4-4 in the second set. After his serve was broken, he smashed his racquet and threw it into the empty stands. On Wednesday, Kyrgios had needed assurances from a tournament supervisor that he would not be fined by the ATP for his behaviour in the last round against Harry Bourchier before agreeing to play on.













