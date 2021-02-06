Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ”no longer speaking” as they prepare to divorce

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with one less person. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star has yet to file for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, but, according to a source close to Kim, that’s a mere formality. The insider exclusively tells E! News Kim and Kanye have “are completely done and no longer speaking.”

At this point, the source says, “She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

Though many people are aware of Kim and Kanye’s rocky relationship status, the insider explains that Kim has yet to initiate formal proceedings because she “is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce.”

Nonetheless, the insider says their separation is “completely official in her mind.”

Likewise, a second source shares, “Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on.”

Unlike his wife of six years, however, the Life of Pablo performer seems keen on making their split official sooner rather than later.

“He doesn’t care what Kim’s priorities are with holding off on a divorce announcement,” the second source explains. “He will file before she’s ready if he has to. He wants the divorce just as much as Kim does.”

This is just the latest development in the couple’s relationship, which has publicly deteriorated over the course of the past month.

On Jan. 5, it was revealed that Kim and Kanye were coming to the realization that their relationship had run its course, despite their best efforts. At the time, a source told E! news, “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months… They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately.”

The insider added, “Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.” A week after news broke of their impending split, a source told E! News Kim was devoting her attention to their four kids, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 21 months, as well as her work life.

She’s had a bit of help, too. The source revealed that Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were helping Kim with the kids, adding, “All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it’s best they part ways.”

In recent days, the Kar-Jenner family has gotten Kim’s mind off the split, taking her and the kids to the Turks and Caicos, where they celebrated Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster’s, third birthday. As Kim put it on Instagram, she was “just chillin’.”