Leonardo DiCaprio’s Malibu beach house was once decorated with ‘Titanic’ towels and a poster

Turns out, Leonardo DiCaprio — or, at least, his proud mom — enjoyed Titanic as much as the rest of us.

Celebrity interior designer Megan Weaver, who’s known for starring in Bravo’s Flipping Out, revealed Monday on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef that DiCaprio’s own Malibu, Calif., beach house in the ‘90s proved it. Then in his 20s, the future Oscar winner had the entire place decked out in items themed for the ill-fated ocean liner.

“When I was working for Leo… his mom let me, his mom was so sweet. Irmelin [Indenbirken]… let me stay at his beach house in Malibu for a weekend,” Weaver expIained. “I was dating somebody who was living in Canada, having a long distance relationship, and he came to town and they let me have the beach house, and I didn’t tell him where we were going.”

The boyfriend knew pretty quickly, though, what was going on. After all, he was familiar with the 1997 action-filled, romantic blockbuster. Titanic was hard for anyone to miss at the time and, for years, it was the highest grossing film in history.

“You walk into this beach house and everything was Titanic: Titanic towels, Titanic poster, Titanic, you know, everywhere,” Weaver said. “And so he did look at me and he was like, ‘Is this Leo’s house?’ Yes. That’s Leo’s house. So that was, that was pretty amazing.”

Weaver, who also counts director Steven Spielberg among her former employers, defended DiCaprio’s choice of decor.

“I don’t think that’s something he would do now, but back then, and again, this was like early nineties,” she said. (Titanic was actually released in December 1997.) “I think the film wasn’t even… that old… And it was also not his main house. It was, you know, and he hardly went there.”

The reality star added, “It was probably his mom who did it.”

DiCaprio’s reps did not respond to a request for comment.