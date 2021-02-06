‘Emily in Paris’ writer reveals her ‘rage’ at ‘I May Destroy You’ Golden Globes snub

A writer on the Netflix series Emily in Paris has spoken of her surprise and “rage” that Michaela Coel’s BBC series I May Destroy You was shut out by the Golden Globes.

The critically panned comedy, starring Lily Collins as an American marketing whizz working in France, was nominated in two categories — Best TV Series (Musical or Comedy) and Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) for Collins.

Meanwhile, I May Destroy You — which told the story of Coel’s character struggling in the aftermath of a sexual assault — was not recognised at all.

Deborah Copaken — a writer on Emily in Paris — wrote an article in The Guardian in which she described Coel’s series as her “favourite show ever” and said she was “stunned” by its absence from the shortlist.

She said: “[My] excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub.

“That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”

Copaken wrote that Coel’s omission was unforgivable and a symptom of systemic racism within entertainment.

She spoke of her desire to reward art that “reflects all of our colours” but added that awards shows should also be rewarding the best art — like I May Destroy You.

Copaken wrote: “Is Hamilton great because Lin-Manuel Miranda is Puerto Rican? No. It’s great because it bangs.

“By that same token, how anyone can watch I May Destroy You and not call it a brilliant work of art or Michaela Coel a genius is beyond my capacity to understand how these decisions are made.”

Emily in Paris wasn’t Collins’s only success during the Golden Globes nominations, with David Fincher’s Mank — in which she plays secretary Rita Alexander — leading the nominations on the movies side.

In terms of TV, it was The Crown which emerged victorious in terms of numbers, earning six nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.