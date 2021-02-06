Taylor Swift responds after being sued by theme park over use of the album name Evermore

Taylor Swift has been sued by a theme park in Utah for copyright infringement over use of the name Evermore. The theme park shares a name with Swift’s latest album, released in December 2020. Its owners allege that Swift’s album and promotional merchandise has confused park visitors and negatively impacted its search engine results. In addition to legal costs, the park owners are seeking damages. According to the park’s Human Resources director, visitors have reportedly been asking “whether the Evermore album was the result of a collaboration between Evermore and Taylor Swift or some other type of relationship”. In fact, the theme park “operates an immersive experience… in which performers who portray fantasy characters are the main attraction”, according to a cease and desist letter obtained by The Independent that the park owners sent to Swift’s legal team.













