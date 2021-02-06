Pakistan moves closer to training 1m youths with 100+ digital skills

Pakistan has a large labour force that stands among the top 10 largest labour forces in the world, and it’s growing day by day. To create adequate employment opportunities for them is a huge challenge. On the other hand, employers frequently keep saying that they are unable to find workers with appropriate skills necessary for their businesses. This obviously shows that there is a mismatch between the demand and supply of skills.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) has revealed that skills development can play a major role in the alleviation of poverty, when carefully planned and implemented in the context of the available and emerging employment and income-generation opportunities. This multiplies many folds when the skills are acquired in the digital spheres. It not only widens the work opportunities but also opens up avenues for entrepreneurial ventures as well.

Extreme Commerce, Pakistan’s largest and renowned E-Commerce capacity building platform, has excelled in its mission of making Pakistan a hub of entrepreneurial opportunities. Under the guidance of Sunny Ali, thousands of aspiring individuals from Pakistan have successfully initiated global e-commerce businesses.

Extreme Commerce, Pakistan’s largest e-commerce skill development and entrepreneurial platform has achieved yet another milestone with the expansion of 100+ skills training courses through the ‘Video Boot Camp (VBC)’. The Video Boot Camp includes virtual sessions and videos encompassing around 100 essential e-commerce and digital skills required to excel in the spheres of online businesses. The Video Boot Camp training program is specifically tailored to facilitate the budding entrepreneurs and businessmen and freelancers.

According to Ali, “Ecommerce has skyrocketed after the pandemic and is estimated to grow to a whopping $4.3 trillion within this year”. He further adds, “There is a huge potential for growth in ecommerce both domestic and international, and that is why we at Extreme Commerce have pledged to enable people to bring at least an additional $1 billion each year into the Pakistani economy through E-Commerce skills by 2025”.

The Video Boot Camp includes over a 100 plus income generating E-Commerce skills (income streams) which an entrepreneur needs to skyrocket their businesses. Some skills offered through the VBC include: Selling through Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) model, Virtual Assistant and FBA Freelancing, online store management of international and local E-Commerce marketplaces, bookkeeping account management services, digital and social media marketing, content writing and graphic designing, 3D designing & modeling, data science and analytics, and more.

This initiative of Extreme Commerce will be immensely fruitful in helping their trainees become leading entrepreneurs of the country. Ali, contented with his vision states, “At Extreme Commerce, we offer a multitude of digital skills that are categorized into 100+ courses/income streams under the umbrella of Video Boot Camp (VBC 2021). These skills are pivotal to reducing unemployment and enhancing the capital of our country”. Sharing his focus and goals, he adds, “Skills that actually help you succeed as an online freelancer and even in the real-life environment plus increase your income thereby, are our prime focus right now”.

Earlier, Extreme Commerce and Mishal Pakistan, the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum had signed a partnership to mainstream e-commerce in Pakistan, this includes capacity building initiatives for the media and industry players, including trainings, seminars and workshops.

The government of Pakistan has estimated digital skills global industry, often referred to as online outsourcing, is expected to generate gross service revenue between $15 billion and $25 billion in 2021.

Pre-fabricated house: In accordance with the affordable/low-cost, energy efficient housing project as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a model Pre-fabricated house was inaugurated by Deputy Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority on 5th February, 2021 at “Small Industrial Estate”, Faisalabad. The Pre-Fabricated House was constructed by Easy Prefabricated Homes (Pvt.) Ltd., a subsidiary of Henan D.R. Construction Group Co. Ltd. for Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

A one storey sample house and two-storeyed 5 marla sample house have been built out of prefabricated materials, at Easy Fabricated Home’s factory in M3 Industrial Park, Faisalabad. The unit of two storey sample house consists of: Ground floor: 1 living room, two bedrooms with bathrooms and 1 kitchen. First floor: two bedrooms with bathrooms, living room, and a balcony.

It has a total covered area of 1732 square feet. Tiles have been laid on all floors. Outer walls have been constructed with cement boards and gypsum board covering has been used for inner walls. Lifespan of these units is estimated to be minimum 50 years. The entire unit is expected to be constructed in just 40 days.