Pandemic reduced inflation in dozens of countries but Pakistan

FPCCI-Federation-of-Pakistan-Chambers-of-Commerce-and-IndustryChairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said pandemic has reduced inflation in many countries due to contracted demand barring Pakistan where it has crossed all the limits to make life difficult for the masses. He said that now masses are unable to withstand continued price shocks at a time when their income has been squeezed. Mian Zahid Hussain said that agreement with the IMF for achieving impossible tax targets was a mistake for which the nation is paying the price while economy is facing problems. Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that coronavirus has damaged economic activities resulting in reduced demand and an average reduction of 3 to 4 percent in many countries but it is another way around in Pakistan due to the absence of any control. Now masses are not able to tolerate price shocks as their real income have already gone down with a rapid pace, he added.













