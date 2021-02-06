82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts opened abroad in five months

As many as 82,728 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened so far in 97 countries of different continents by the overseas Pakistanis, an amount of $436 million had been remitted and paid under the facility. As 600 to 700 accounts were being opened on daily basis, Pakistani expatriates were remitting around US $ 6 to 7 million per day. A meeting held here was briefed in detail about the encouraging response and interest shown by the overseas Pakistanis towards the facility of Roshan Digital Account, introduced under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the last five months and the proposals for the provision of more facilities in future along with modernization. It was told that with a sharp increase witnessed in workers’ remittances during the last month, the Pakistani expatriates from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States had taken lead in utilizing the facilities, provided under the Roshan Digital Account.













