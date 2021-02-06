SRCA poverty alleviation plan supports youth entrepreneurship

Silk Road Cities Alliance (SRCA) Poverty Alleviation Program supports youth entrepreneurship in Pakistan, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday. It announced its new serial activity of 2021, themed poverty alleviation and youth entrepreneurship. The spokesman of SRCA, Song Rulan, said that “we encourage more Pakistani youths to join the program which may change their lives and then alleviate domestic poverty in Pakistan.”

With about 850 million Chinese taken out of extreme poverty in the past 40 years, China announced that it had eliminated absolute poverty nationwide on November 23rd 2020. Under the framework of BRI and CPEC, sharing the experience of “Chinese-style poverty alleviation” and absorbing the wisdom of other countries will help promote international cooperation in poverty reduction and economic development.

According to the World Bank, BRI will lift 7.6 million people out of extreme poverty and 32 million people out of moderate poverty in relevant countries. Due to the solid Pak-China friendship, Pakistan will be one of the first batch of countries benefited from the program.

SRCA Poverty Alleviation Program encourages the youth to elaborate the understanding, research, observation, and suggestions on “poverty alleviation, international cooperation and sustainable development”, to show the responsibility of youth in participating in global poverty elimination. Silk Road Youth Start-up Competition, the flagship event in the serial activities, will ask the young contestants to design poverty alleviation plans. In this process, online or offline seminars on poverty reduction and tourism promotion will be organized in local villages. The judge panel consists of experts, embassy representatives and enterprise leaders. In addition, the prized plans will be supported and funded after the event. Li Xin, deputy director of International Poverty Reduction Center in China (IPRCC), believed this accurate and far-sighted program, will help youths from BRI countries such as Pakistan to support and participate in the development of their hometowns. The report says, it will play an important role in achieving the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, and promote the common development of BRI countries.