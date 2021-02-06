Pakistan pledges unshakable support to Kashmiri people

Pakistan observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday with public rallies taken out across the country to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, President Arif Alvi also addressed a session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad. He also led a solidarity march alongside AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider and AJK President Sardar Masood Khan.

Solidarity walks were arranged in several other cities and the four provincial capitals, whereas human chains were formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, according to Radio Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi led a rally in the capital along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Talking to reporters during the procession, Qureshi said the media’s role in raising voice for Kashmiris was becoming more important by the day. Addressing the Kashmiris through the media, he assured them of the Pakistani nation’ support in their struggle for self-determination.

“We understand that you are suffering from oppression and facing difficulties,” Qureshi said. “You will be successful because you are with the truth.”

The foreign minister said that India has “always tried to break people’s courage […] but it will fail” in its attempts to oppress the Kashmiris.

Over in the occupied valley, posters with flags of Pakistan surfaced in Srinagar and other areas of the territory. According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were hoisted by Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum in Srinagar and other areas on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Wariseen-e-Shuhada-e-Jammu and Kashmir — through banners and posters displayed in different areas of the territory — thanked the people, government and political leadership of Pakistan for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK.