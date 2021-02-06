India ‘playing with fire’ by altering Kashmir’s demography: president

President Dr Arif AlviPresident Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan would never compromise on Kashmir and warned India ‘not to play with fire’ by changing demography of the Muslim-populated valley.

“India is playing with fire by changing demographics of Jammu and Kashmir, with high risks of a situation leading to conflict and genocide,” the president told the media during his visit to Muzaffarabad, where he addressed the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly. He said India illegally inhabited 3.3 million people in Kashmir to change the demography of highly populated Muslim area. “Even through these tactics, India will not be able to suppress the passion and struggle of Kashmiris for their identity,” he said.

Alvi said Pakistanis would stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle and had always supported them from their core of heart. He dismissed any differences within Pakistan over the status of Kashmir, adding that there existed unanimity of stance.

The president asked India to develop conditions which could lead to discussions on resolving the Kashmir dispute, and urged international bodies, including the United Nations, to press India in that regard. “Pakistan has a clear message for India; our relations cannot be improved without the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of UN Security Council,” he said. He said Pakistan’s undeterred stance on Kashmir remained the same for the last 73 years, no matter which government was in power. “This (Kashmir) is not a matter of territory, but the matter of principle,” he said, adding that Pakistan wanted to take the Kashmir dispute towards its logical end, but only in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He said Pakistan gave India a tough response to its attack on Balakot and stressed that “India must keep this in mind while undertaking such adventures” in the future. He lauded the UN secretary general for supporting Pakistan’s stance of demanding right of self-determination for Kashmiris.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and PM Raja Farooq Haider also attended the session held in AJK’s capital.