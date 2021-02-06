Two killed, 28 injured in blasts at Kashmir Day rallies in Quetta, Sibi

At least two people were killed and four others injured in an explosion near the DC office on Inscomb Road in Quetta on Friday. The explosion occurred hours after a blast in Balochistan’s Sibi district injured 24 persons, according to police officials and eyewitnesses.

According to Quetta Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Arbab Kamran, the bodies of two victims were brought to the facility, while four injured persons were brought for treatment.

Quetta Deputy Commissioner Major (r) Aurangzeb Badini said the Quetta blast was targeted at a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally that was passing from the area. He added that the nature of the blast couldn’t be ascertained as yet. Security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion while evidence was being collected.

Balochistan Governor Justice Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai condemned the incident, saying miscreants wanted to harm the country’s integrity.

Earlier in the day, at least 24 people were injured in a blast targeting a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally in Balochistan’s Sibi district, officials and eyewitnesses said.

Sibi Station House Officer Wazir Khan Marri said miscreants on a motorcycle lobbed a hand grenade at Luni Chowk, which resulted in injuries to 16 people. The number of injured persons was later reported to be 24. The injured, which included two children, were rushed to Sibi Civil Hospital, he said. According to doctors, the condition of four injured was serious. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The blasts come two weeks after four members of the Sibi Scouts, a wing of the Frontier Corps’ North Wing, were martyred and five others injured when their vehicle hit a landmine in Sangaan area of Sibi.

Sources had said at the time that unidentified miscreants had planted a landmine in the area, which went off when a vehicle carrying the security personnel ran over it.