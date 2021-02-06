Time to end human tragedy, resolve Kashmir issue: COAS Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Friday saluted Kashmiris for their valiant struggle and braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) under Indian occupation forces. The army chief’s message was shared on Twitter by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar. General Qamar Javed Bajwa stressed that time has come to end this human tragedy and resolve the Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the UN resolutions. Earlier on Thursday, the army chief visited Lahore and addressed officers of the Lahore Garrison. He apprised the officers of the latest developments on Eastern Border, the situation in IIOJ&K and Pakistan’s firm commitment for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir.The army chief said that People of Kashmir and this region deserve peace. COAS also reiterated greater vigilance and state of preparedness amid new challenges of hybrid war. He focused on professional matters, internal and external security situations of the country and his vision of an enduring peace within Pakistan and the region.













