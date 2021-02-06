Entire nation is with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle: Nasir

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that they support struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters 365 days of the year, but Benazir Bhutto had declared February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day so that whole nation together show solidarity with Kashmiris in one voice.

He expressed these views while addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day function as a chief guest held at Ferer Hall, under the auspices of Sindh Government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Friday.

The provincial information minister said that the entire nation beyond their political affiliation is standing with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their legitimate struggle for freedom and would continue to support them till the Kashmiri people succeed in their struggle.

The Provincial Minister said that the atrocities being perpetrated on innocent people of Kashmir by the Modi government are indescribable. “Elders, children, young and women all are currently suffering severely. He said that international organizations made tall claims but they had closed their eyes on the atrocities perpetrated on Kashmiris.

The Minister said : the United Nations and international human rights organizations have failed to play their part on Kashmir issue. He demanded international community and human rights defenders around the world to raise voice on human rights violations in Kashmir Valley.

He said that plebiscite should be held in Kashmir as per international commitments with people of Kashmir so that Kashmiris should get their rights. He said that today, one voice should be heard all over the world on Kashmir issue.

Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, PPP leader Sardar Nazakat and others also addressed the function. Earlier, chief guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was presented guard of honor by a contingent of City Warden on his arrival at Ferer Hall and “Kashmir will become Pakistan” slogan were chanted.

At the end of the ceremony, a rally was held from Ferer Hall to Fatima Jinnah Road in which attended by citizens also in big number.