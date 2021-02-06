EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe chairman visits LOC

Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Losar visited Shaheen Top, LOC, on Friday to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day. Kashmiri brothers and sisters have sacrificed so much in their struggle of self-determination and supported Pak Army while standing with them shoulder to shoulder, he said while talking to a gathering at Shaheen Top, LOC. He said that Terrorist & coward Indian Army has shifted its own civilian population from LOC to other places but they attack on innocent civilian population across LOC. He said coward & terrorist Indian Army is standing just 1700 meters away from Shaheen Top. He saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiris who are facing brutalities of terrorist Indian Army. He urged international media to expose Indian army atrocities in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to the world and help Kashmiris in their right to self-determination under the UN resolutions. Losar said that Coward Indian Army & government had staged a conspiracy against its own soldiers at Pulwama. He said that Indian government’s anti-Pakistan propaganda campaign has been exposed by the EU DisinfoLab recently in Europe. At end of his address, he chanted anti-India slogans along with the local Kashmiris.













