Kashmiris to get rid of Indian atrocities very soon: Sh Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)) would get red rid of Indian atrocities soon and decide their fate by themselves.

The minister, in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity day, said the Kashmiri people, particularly the were rendering sacrifices for freedom and the time would come when they would get their right to self-determination.

He said entire Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris and united on the issue. Pakistan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum and exposed Indian atrocities in the region.

For the last seven decades, Sheikh Rasheed said, Kashmiris were struggling against the illegal Indian occupation on their region and were awakening the world’s conscience. There would be instability in the region if the fascist India was not stopped from committing atrocities against Kashmiris and other minorities.

India could not curb the voices of innocent Kashmiris through violence there, the minister said, adding that the day was not far when the freedom movement of Kashmiris would succeed. He urged the international community to take practical steps and stop India from human rights violations in the IIOJK.