Pakistan urges EU to ensure rights and freedoms of Kashmiris

In a special message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan’s envoy to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua urged the international community especially the European Union to play its role in ensuring fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people, according to a press release received from Belgium on Friday.

In his video message on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support to the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

He said that the Kashmiri people have rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of more than seven decades.

Referring to the Indian illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Ambassador Janjua said that India has changed the special status of the IIOJK and introduced a series of new domicile regulations to perpetuate its illegal occupation and to change its demographic structure in contravention of the UN resolutions.

Ambassador Janjua highlighted that tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism, against hapless Kashmiris, he added.

He demanded immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout, rescinding India’s illegal and unilateral actions, release of illegally arrested and incarcerated Kashmiris, repeal of the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces and access of the international human rights organizations and media, to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory. The ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for realization of their legitimate right of self-determination as guaranteed vide UN Security Council Resolutions.