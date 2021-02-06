World must take notice of Indian brutalities in IIOJK: Firdous

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and will soon be included in the map of the country, adding that the need of the hour is to shake the global conscience on serious human rights abuses in Kashmir. These views were expressed by the Special Assistant to CM while addressing a seminar in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Lahore Press Club here on Friday. Addressing the seminar, Dr Firdous said the world community must save humanity from the fascist Modi-led regime which has turned Kashmir into the world’s largest prison. She called upon the United Nations and the world human rights organizations to raise voice on behalf of widows, victims of rape, families of those who have disappeared and killed and pressurize India to end brutality and oppression and give ‘right of self-determination’ to the people of Kashmir. Dr Firdous said that despite decades of Indian oppression, the residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) continued their struggle, and India couldn’t deprive the Kashmiris of their right and justified demand for freedom with state-sponsored terrorism and torture. She said the wickedness and brutality of the Modi regime had been fully exposed before the world and India could no more retain its illegal occupation over IOK any longer.













