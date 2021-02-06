Influential people ‘misguided’ PM on land grabbing, claims Ch Usman

Politically influential individuals have ‘misguided’ Prime Minister Imran Khan about land grabbing in Islamabad and the Koral police station, instead of conducting a proper investigation into the matter, have made arbitrary arrests, claimed newly elected Chairman of Ghauri Town Chaudhary Usman.

According to details, Chaudhry Masood, an Islamabad-based land owner, had made a telephonic call to Prime Minister Imran Khan, blaming Chaudhry Usman and Chaudhary Abdur Rehman for their alleged involvement in land grabbing activities in Islamabad.

However, Chaudhry Usman claimed that complainant Chaudhry Masood himself is involved in land grabbing activities and that he has ‘misguided’ the prime minister through the telephonic call, further claiming that Masood’s communication with the prime minister was facilitated by a local member of the National Assembly. Reports claimed Chaudhry Masood has not only constructed a villa on grabbed land in Ghauri Town but has also constructed another farm house in Ghulab Nagar, a nearby village.

As per documents available with Koral police, Chaudhry Masood had signed an agreement with the Ghauri Town management and under the agreement, he had to give possession of 200 kanals of land to the management. According to the documents, Chaudhry Masood has taken possession of many commercial and residential plots worth more than Rs 400 million, however, he has not given possession of even an inch of the agreed land to the Ghauri Town management. Chaudhry Usman claimed that when put pressure on Masood for taking possession of the land, he approached a local MNA and acquired his support to get a complaint registered with the prime minister.

The prime minister, while taking notice of the complaint, directed the Islamabad administration to take action against the land grabbers. As a result, the Koral police arrested Ghauri Town former owner Malik Abdur Rehman and former president of Soan Garden Ansar Gondal.

Chaudhry Usman claimed that the Koral police has arrested Abdur Rehman without conducting proper investigation into the matter. He said he neither got money nor land but is still being victimized for what he didn’t do.

When contacted, Koral Police Station SHO Malik Bashir said the police took action against them on the directions of DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat. He said a high-level team is conducting investigation which is being monitored at the top level.