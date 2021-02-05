Shahbaz Sharif Daily Mail case set to hear in London Court

LONDON: The ‘meaning hearing’ in Shehbaz Sharif vs the Associated Newspaper Limited (publishers of Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) is set to go ahead after two cancellations and the Queen’s Bench Division of the London High Court has decided to join Shehbaz Sharif’s case with his son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf over the similar nature of their defamation claim.

However, after the issue of defamation meaning is settled, Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Ali Yousaf’s lawyers will run their cases separately, lawyers and sources from three sides have confirmed to the source.

For the meaning hearing, Shehbaz Sharif will be represented by lawyers at Carter Ruck and Imran Ali Yousaf will be represented by his own counsel whereas Andrew Caldecott and David Glen QC will represent ANL.