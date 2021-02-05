COVID-19: With no SOPs, factories adopt different norms

Months after industries were allowed to function, the unprecedented crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in problems for both employees and employers. While workers reporting to duty have been anxious over the possibility of contracting the infection at the workplace, employers are grappling with worker absenteeism.

Several top industries across Garments, Apparel, automobile, pharmaceutical, and food processing, among other sectors, in Punjab, have reported COVID-19 outbreak among their workforce while the infection has affected workers in micro, small and medium enterprises too.

There are currently millions of workers in Pakistan’s garment industry who are victims of exploitation and abuse. In recent years, these invisible workers have on rare occasions been part of the national conversation, sadly, almost always for wrong and often tragic reasons.

Kashmir day is being celebrated all over Pakistan, but these industries are keeping a blind eye towards such national causes, no solidarity day event was held in any of these industrial estates, our correspondent reported from Shahkam industries that staff was furious over the management for not allowing holiday, also raised there voice regarding compliance issues in the work zone.