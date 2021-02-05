13th Annual International Cancer Surgery Conference 2021 Concluded at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore

13th Annual International Cancer Surgery Conference held on 4th and 5th February 2021 at Shaikh Zayed Hospital Lahore with the collaboration of Surgical Oncology Society Pakistan and Department of Surgery Shaikh Zayed Hospital. Eminent Surgeons of Lahore and different parts of world shared different aspects of cancer surgeries and their experiences.

A great cancer debate was conducted in the presence of worthy Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Prof. Matin Izhar Chairman & Dean Shaikh Zayed Medical Complex, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and his panel and suggestions were discussed regarding need of cancer health facilities specifically the concept of one roof facility entertaining every aspect of cancer patients.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid emphasized need of working papers from experts in order to help the government in order to identify means for improvement of cancer care among patients. She emphasized need of integration and better communication among healthcare facilities.

A lifetime achievement award was given to Prof. Arshad Cheema and Prof. Zafar Ali Chaudhry.