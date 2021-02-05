Slick Manchester City sink Burnley to move three points clear

BURNLEY: Pep Guardiola admits he wrote off Manchester City’s title prospects earlier this season, but the Premier League leaders are now three points clear after a 2-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday. Guardiola’s side had watched Manchester United draw level on points with them on Tuesday after their bitter rivals crushed Southampton 9-0. But City underlined their determination to hold onto top spot with a composed, mature display at Turf Moor. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring after a mistake from Burnley keeper Nick Pope and Raheem Sterling grabbed the second before half-time. After a spluttering start to the season that threatened to derail their title hopes, City, who have a game in hand on second placed United, are in pole position to dethrone champions Liverpool. So bleak was City’s position at one stage that Guardiola expected to be thinking about qualifying for the Europa League rather than winning the title.

“We have to do our job. It’s a big mistake to think about other sides,” Guardiola said of the title race. “When we were 12th we were thinking forget about the Premier League, if we can achieve being in Europa League next season. It’s not about runs of games, statistics. It’s always next game, next game.” City head into Sunday’s crucial clash at Liverpool on a club record run of 13 successive victories in all competitions, including nine in the league. Arsenal were the last English top-flight side to win 13 consecutive games in all competitions in 2002. With Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne still sidelined by injuries, City’s surge to the top is even more remarkable.