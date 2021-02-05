World’s top women tennis stars to battle for glory in Dubai

DUBAI: An incredible nine of the world’s top 10 and 17 of the top 20 women will be competing for one of the most sought-after trophies in the sport when the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2021 begins next month. One of the UAE’s top sporting events, the two-week festival of tennis begins with the WTA 1000 competition which will take place from March 7 to 13. Following what is sure to be a thrilling week featuring nearly every member of the women’s top 50, tennis fans can also look forward to seeing many of the world’s best ATP players when the men’s week starts from March 14 to 20.

Those battling for the WTA title this year have won a remarkable 18 Grand Slam titles between them, with six players at one stage holding the world number one ranking. The star-studded field is headed by current women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty, who is eagerly looking forward to making her Dubai debut. The amiable Aussie not only won the 2019 French Open and reached the semifinals last year in her home Grand Slam in Melbourne, but she is the recipient of Australia’s highest sporting honour, the Don Award.

World number two Simona Halep returns as the Dubai defending champion and will be attempting to become just the third player in the 21-year history of the WTA event to win a third title after also triumphing in 2015. Only Justine Henin with four titles and Venus Williams with three have ever managed the feat before. Sofia Kenin last year thrilled the tennis world as she seemingly came from nowhere to claim the Australian Open title, defeating world number one Ashleigh Barty to reach the final, where she overcame Garbine Muguruza in three thrilling sets. And to prove that she was here to stay she later in the season swept all the way to the final of the French Open and was named WTA Player of the Year.

Elina Svitolina has a glorious record at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, winning the title in 2017 and 2018. Karolina Pliskova has not only enjoyed success in Dubai, contesting the 2015 final, but she has been runner-up at the US Open and has been a semifinalist at both the Australian and French Opens. Aryna Sabalenka not only excels in singles, she has been ranked as high as two in the world in doubles, and her recent success in lifting the winner’s trophy in Abu Dhabi elevated her to a new career high of seven in singles. Bianca Andreescu is the highest ranked Canadian player in WTA history, reaching number four in the world, and is the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title. Petra Kvitova returns to Dubai for the eighth time and will bid to recapture the title she won in 2013. Kiki Bertens is the most successful female player to emerge from Holland, reaching as high as the number four slot in the world. Belinda Bencic was a surprise but very welcome winner of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2019, as she fought her way back to the top of the game after her career was stalled by several injuries. Among others who will be serious contenders for the title are 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek, former world number one, two-time Grand Slam champion and 2010 Dubai finalist Victoria Azarenka, former French Open and Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, triple Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber, Grand Slam finalist Madison Keys and 2020 Dubai finalist Elena Rybakina.