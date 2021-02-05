Golden Globes nominations: The 5 biggest snubs, and the 5 biggest surprises

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations have been revealed, and have left many film fans scratching their heads.

This year’s list of nominees is a mixed bag, and while certain films and TV shows made the list as expected, a number of others were snubbed entirely.

On social media, many are expressing their bafflement as to why the much-derided Netflix series Emily in Paris has received not one, but two nominations (including for star Lily Collins), while shows like Michaela Coel’s acclaimed I May Destroy You have been ignored entirely.

Here are some of the most glaring omissions, along with the biggest surprise nominations…

The five biggest snubs:

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee’s film about a group of war veterans travelling to Vietnam to confront their past received rave reviews, but was passed over. It’s a particular shock given the praise for actor Delroy Lindo, whose performance was described by The Independent as “phenomenal”. The film’s snub from the nominations list is particularly awkward given the director’s children were just announced as ambassadors for this year’s ceremony.

I May Destroy You

Despite receiving overwhelming critical praise both in the UK and overseas, Michaela Coel’s BBC drama did not appear on the list. A New York Times review called it “touching and quietly hilarious”, while The Independent awarded the series five stars and placed it at No 1 on its list of the best TV shows of 2020.

Zendaya (for Malcolm & Marie)

While Malcolm & Marie got mixed reviews, Zendaya and her co-star John David Washington received high praise for their performances. The film, which was shot in black and white, follows filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), who return home from Malcolm’s film premiere to wait for the reviews. As they sit at home, tensions begin to surface, along with revelations about their relationship.

Meryl Streep (for The Prom)

It seemed unfathomable that Streep, an industry darling with multiple film awards nominations under her belt, would be snubbed while her co-star James Corden would receive a nod. But that’s what has happened this year, with Corden up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – despite the fact that his character in Ryan Murphy’s The Prom was accused of perpetuating stereotypes about gay men.

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

The Irish actor has received critical raves for his breakthrough performance in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, including a Bafta nod last year. However, given he has consistently sung the praises of his co-star, Daisy Edgar Jones, he will likely be thrilled to see her finally get some official industry recognition.

The five biggest surprises

Emily in Paris

Incroyable! No one saw this one coming, but Emily in Paris got two nominations: one for best TV series and another for its lead star Lily Collins. In a one-star review, The Independent’s critic Ed Cumming listed seven groups of people who would not enjoy this series, and it’s hard not to fall into one of those categories, one of which is “anyone who’s eaten a croissant”.

Daisy Edgar Jones (for Normal People)

Daisy Edgar Jones’s nomination for playing Marianne in Normal People is very well deserved – but many will be surprised that she got a nod while her co-star Paul Mescal, who was the most talked-about actor in the world when the show came out, was snubbed.

James Corden (for The Prom)

The late night talk show host’s foray into Hollywood has raised many eyebrows – but he must have done something right to get a nomination for his role in The Prom. When the Netflix movie came out, Corden was accused of leaning into ‘horrifying’ gay stereotypes – we’re guessing this won’t get a mention if he ends up making a victory speech.

Palm Springs

This one’s a nice surprise. Both the show and its star Andy Samberg received nods for the left-field sci-fi comedy that cleverly reworked the Groundhog Day formula. It follows two wedding guests who develop a budding romance while stuck in a time loop.

Female directors

The best surprise of all was how many women were recognised for their filmmaking. The Golden Globes has never nominated more than one female director before. This year, they’ve gone for three: Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Regina King (One Night in Miami) and Chloé Zhao (Nomadland).