Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley: My heartthrob days are over

Actor Jason Priestley joked his days of being a heartthrob are over and said he will follow George Clooney into the director’s chair.

Priestley shot to fame in the early 1990s playing pinup Brandon Walsh on the hugely popular teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.

The 51-year-old is back on TV in series four of comedy drama Private Eyes, which he stars in as well as directing multiple episodes. Clooney, 59, recently said he was becoming too old to be a leading man after starring in and directing The Midnight Sky.

Priestley revealed he too has one eye on going behind the camera more often.

He told the PA news agency: “I identify with that 100%. I feel like my days of playing a young heartthrob are definitely in the rear-view mirror.

“I’m just trying to maintain some sort of semblance of attractiveness so I can hang on ever so slightly to a career in front of the camera but eventually I’m going to have to give it up and retreat to the director’s chair like my friend George.”