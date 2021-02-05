KSE-100: Stocks fall flat after a volatile trading session

KSE-100Bulls took a breather on Thursday, the last trading day of the week- which has been cut short due to Kashmir holiday on Friday, following previous session’s successful performance of the stock market, as benchmark index Kse-100 clocked at 46, 905 level, after losing 27.84 points by the closing bell.

The index rallied another 400 points after the opening bell at the bourse at touched an intra-day high at 47,339.21 index level. However, the index succumbed to selling pressure, as investors booked profit and adopted a cautious stance.

Irfan Saeed, Senior Vice President, BMA Capital Management Limited, said Investors will continue to tread cautiously, as market is exhibiting signs of exhaustion and being over-bought, ever since the index has breached the psychological barrier of 47,000level. Mr Saeed also added that during the session, volumes were witnessed in only few main board stocks, which clearly reflect that the over-all market participation remained dim.

During the session major advances were made in Exploration & Production sector owing to surge in global crude oil prices on the back of improving market fundamentals and a general risk-on market sentiment. On Thursday US benchmark WTI Crude was trading at $55.42/ barrel, and international benchmark Brent Crude was trading at $58.17/barrel.

The volume at Kse-100 declined from 324.7 million shares recorded in the previous session, to 238.32 million shares, while the all-share volume also diminished from616.31million shares in the previous sessionto 440.28 million shares. The Market Cap increased by Rs.6.47 Billion, while the Value Traded decreased by 3.08 Billion to Rs.26.42 Billion.

The volume chart was led by Pakistan Refinery Limited, TRG Pakistan Limited and K-electric Limited. The scrips exchanged 34.49 million, 30.37 million and 19.25 million shares, respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net buyers of worth $1.94million worth of shares. However, local investors remained net sellers as Brokers, Insurance Companies, Organizations and Individuals offloaded $1.7 million, $1.3 million, $1.19 million and $1.13 million worth of equities.

Sectors that dented the index were Commercial Banks with 37 points, Pharmaceuticals with 35 points, Technology & Communication with 29 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 18 points and Cement with 17 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which stripped the index of 47 points followed by AGP Limited with 19 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 16 points, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with 14 points and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited with 14 points.

However, sectors that continued to weigh up the index were Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 119 points, Fertilizer with 21 points, Miscellaneous with 9 points, Food& Personal Care Products with 7 points and Chemical with 5 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Mari Petroleum Limited which contributed 70 points followed by Oil &Gas Development Company Limited with 42 points, Lucky Cement Limited with 29 points, Systems Limited with 18 points and Engro Corporation Limited with 16 points.