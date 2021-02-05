Traders reiterate all-out support to people of IIOJK

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo Thursday said the business community of Pakistan reiterated its untiring moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their struggle for right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It is a matter of grave concern that Indian occupation forces were resorting to state terrorism, war crimes and intensified human rights violations to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people, Maggo said in a message issued in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Friday. He said India has turned Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of occupation troops. History has few precedents of such suffocation and violation of the fundamental rights at this scale, he added.

He said that tens of thousands of innocent people have been arbitrarily detained and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. This was a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism, he added. The FPCCI president said the dream of peace and prosperity in the region would remain elusive without resolving the dispute of Kashmir.