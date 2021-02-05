PBF wants trade talks with India linked with Kashmir resolution

Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Vice President and former chairman FPCCI Standing Committee, Ahmad Jawad has said the wickedness and brutality of the Modi regime has been fully exposed before the world and trade talks with India should be linked with resumption of special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, India could not retain its illegal occupation over occupied J&K. The Indian government’s policy of hatred had threatened peace in the entire region, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday adding the Indian government wanted to change the demography of Kashmir, however, its attempts seem to be in vain. Jawad said that Kashmiris are writing a history of courage, bravery and determination with their continued grapple for freedom in the face of immense pain, disappointment and inaction. He said as per the new map by the government of Pakistan, we are challenging India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir and claiming our right on the area through the map. He said entire business community of Pakistan is criticizing the Indian government for illegally taking away the rights of the Indian minorities.













