Public empowerment a top priority of govt: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that strengthening relationship with the masses and their empowerment were the foremost priority of the present government.

He said reforms in the governance system were aimed at creating ease for the people and ensuring provision of justice to them in every sector.

The prime minister was presiding over a review meeting about the measures taken for reformation of governance system in priority sectors and increasing Pakistani workforce in various countries.

The meeting was briefed in detail on the steps being taken to improve the governance system; amendment to, and imposition of, existing laws; provision of justice to common citizens and improvement in police system as well as the measures for increasing Pakistani workforce abroad.

The Punjab chief secretary, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary and the Islamabad chief commissioner briefed the prime minister on the measures being taken for improvement in the governance system. A detailed briefing was given on the steps being taken for the redressal of public complaints, holding of Khuli Kacherhis (open courts), early resolution of problems relating to revenue, improvement in service delivery, devolution of power, promotion of the use of technology, cleanliness in cities, easy access of people to senior officers, etc.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that as wheat floor was a basic essential commodity and its price affects the poor people mostly, therefore all required administrative measures be ensured to make it available at affordable rates.

The government was fully focusing on the provision of relief to common man, he maintained.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the measures being taken to bring down the prices of basic essential items. The meeting was told that the government’s economic policies were being fully welcomed by the business community. The traders’ community was encouraged by the government’s policies which despite the COVID-19 pandemic provided them conducive and business-friendly environment.

Various suggestions for bringing down the prices of basic essential goods and commodities were presented before the meeting.

Besides various administrative measures, the suggestions also included the utilization of technology for ensuring transparency in the system and eliminating the exploitation of farmers. The prime minister directed for immediate finalisation of the under consideration proposals so that their implementation could be ensured.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan was told that 895 cases had been registered against the land mafia in Punjab and 41 illegally occupied properties were recovered.

The prime minister was chairing the weekly meeting on housing, construction and development.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Inami Ghani briefing the PM on the ongoing action against land mafia in the province said some 906 references had been pending since 2009 and after their review, cases were registered against the people involved.

Executive Director of Akhuwat Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib told the meeting that the government had allocated Rs 5 billion to help the low-income people construct their own houses. Out of the allocated money, Dr Amjad Saqib said Rs 3.35 billion had been utilised to build 7,572 low income houses. Some 2,416 applications for low-income housing were in process while another 765 were pending for processing. The prime minister lauded the success of Akhuwat model of financing the low-income group.