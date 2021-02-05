Pakistan won’t let world forget Kashmir: president

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday while reiterating Pakistan’s firm stance of political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of IIOJK, resolved that the country would not allow the international community forget the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing a seminar “Pakistan Stands with Kashmir”, the president said the world community must play a role to pressure India end human rights abuses like killings, curbs on freedom of expression and assembly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Kashmiri leader Mushaal Mullick, Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) Director General Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry and diplomats from various countries also addressed the event organised at the Aiwan-e-Sadr by ISS and National Security Division.

The president said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was aimed at commemorating the sacrifices by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and made the world recall the promises made to them.

Calling the implementation of the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions as the only solution, the president said the responsibility lied with the international community as the issue was related to the human lives.

Referring to the multiple UN resolutions guaranteeing right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, the president said Kashmir would have been liberated had Jawahar Lal Nehru not approached the UN for a ceasefire because since the beginning the Kashmiris had been resisting the Indian occupation.

But, he said, India moved away from its international responsibility, usurping the fundamental rights of the Kashmir people. Even while unilaterally revoking Article 370 of its constitution, on August 5, 2019, he said, India had committed that it would not change the status of population and properties owned by the Kashmiris. Contrary to that, 900,000 troops were deployed in the territory to suppress eight million people, he added.

New domiciles were being given to the loyal people of Hindutva to change the demographic structure of the IIOJK, Dr Alvi said.

The president said Prime Minister Imran Khan had committed that if India took one step forward, Pakistan would take two for peace, but the former moved to the opposite side.

Even following the Pulwama incident, he said, the Modi government tried to make aggression against Pakistan just to attract anti-Pakistan votes.

Meanwhile, in a message, Imran Khan said, “Today, on this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we reaffirm our resolute support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019. The tragedy of the Kashmiris, however, goes back more than 7 decades as they have faced unabated repression and consistent denial of their fundamental rights by India. While observing this Day, we salute the unflinching resolve of Kashmiris in their valiant struggle for the right to self-determination, which was pledged to them by India, Pakistan, and the international community.” The premier said that ever since India reneged on this commitment, it has sought to brutally suppress the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom.

Also, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner across the country and the globe on Friday.

Addressing a news conference here along with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, he said President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

“President Arif Alvi will address the AJK Legislative Assembly while Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering in Kotli,” he added.