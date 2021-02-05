Modi converts IIOJK into world’s largest prison

Narendra-ModiNarendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has converted the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into world’s largest prison for the last 18 months.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that since 05 August 2019, IIOJK had been under unprecedented military siege imposed by Modi regime which revoked the special status of the territory on that day.

It pointed out that Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 308 innocent Kashmiris including 7 women during the last 18 months. It said that 1,701 persons were injured due to the use of brute force on the peaceful protesters across the occupied territory while 14,491 were arrested during the period. It added that the troops molested 103 women and destroyed 993 residential houses and other structures in the last 18 months.

The report maintained that the so-called cordon and operations being carried out by Indian troops on a daily basis have added to the miseries of the Kashmiris. It said that India’s August 5, 2019 illegal actions were aimed at snatching the Kashmiris’ identity and dignity.

“Kashmiri people’s cry for right to self-determination cannot be silenced through unrelenting military siege. New Delhi is violating international laws by depriving Kashmiris of all basic rights,” it added.

The report said Modi’s brutal actions will fail to subdue the Kashmiri people’s resolve to continue their struggle for securing freedom from Indian occupation. “Indian military siege of IIOJK is a challenge to the world community, which must not remain indifferent to what is happening in the territory. It must press India to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination,” it added.

Mehbooba Mufti: President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has said that illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under the worst form of siege since August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while referring to the farmers protest in India and the subsequent security measures taken by the BJP-led government, she wrote on twitter that concertina wires and trenches around farmer protests have shocked everyone but the sight is far too familiar for the Kashmiris.

Kashmir has been under the worst form of siege since August 2019. The scale of suppression here is unimaginable, she wrote on twitter. Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government had repealed the special status of IIOJK and placed it under strict military siege on August 05, 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti wrote that the amaze of wires, nails and trenches is combined with draconian laws, illegal detentions and massive troop deployment.

She maintained that Indian agencies hound political leaders and businessmen while FIRs and UAPA against journalists are methods adopted to choke dissent in IIOJK.

We understand the pain and humiliation inflicted on the farmers and stand in solidarity with them, the PDP leader said. Government of India cannot and must not be allowed to ram bills against the consent of people and ruthlessly run roughshod over those who oppose and protest, she added.

Mehbooba Mufti also wrote on Twitter that party youth leader Waheed parra was being persecuted and tortured to admit the false allegations. Since an admission did not happen he is being kept under inhuman conditions. “This investigation has been fraudulent and politically motivated from day one,” she further added.

Para was arrested on November 25, 2020 in connection with a case for allegedly supporting the mujahideen. He was granted bail by a court of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month but was taken into custody by Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK) wing of Indian police in IIOJK.